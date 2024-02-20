Gujarat Police Poised To Arrest Two IPS Officers In Parmanand Shirwani Abduction Case

Representational Image |

The Gujarat police are gearing up for the imminent arrest of two high-ranking IPS officers, Bhavna Patel and GV Barot, in connection with the sensational abduction case of Parmanand Shirwani. The unfolding saga, prompted by a Supreme Court directive, has thrust the state's law enforcement apparatus into the spotlight, raising questions about accountability and justice within its ranks.

The Gujarat police are on the brink of a major development in the investigation of the high-profile abduction case involving former Electrotherm employee, Parmanand Shirwani, with preparations underway to arrest two IPS officers—Bhavna Patel and GV Barot. The move comes following a directive from the Supreme Court, signaling a significant escalation in the legal proceedings surrounding the case.

Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay shed light on the impending arrests, indicating that the two IPS officers are under scrutiny in connection with the abduction complaint lodged against them by the Gujarat CID. Sahay emphasized that a formal complaint has been registered, prompting a thorough inquiry with evidence being meticulously collected. He reiterated the commitment of law enforcement authorities to pursue justice rigorously, even if it means taking decisive action against their own personnel.

Coerced resignation leads to kidnapping and extortion

According to the complaint filed, Parmanand Shirwani found himself entangled in a web of deceit and violence after submitting his resignation from Electrotherm Company in 2011. Allegedly coerced into opening a firm in Ahmedabad by the company's owners, Shirwani was abducted at gunpoint and subjected to physical assault. The ordeal extended to forced signings on blank papers, unlawful seizure of property, including cash and jewelry, and threats of grave harm if demands weren't met.

The case, which traces back to 2015, implicates several police officials, including three Deputy SPs—DS Vaghela, Vijay Gadhvi, and RD Desai, along with police inspector ML Chauhan. Shockingly, the then SP IPS GV Barot and IPS Bhavnaben R. Patel of East Kutch-Gandhidham allegedly colluded with the company owners, orchestrating closure reports and dismissing the victim's cries for justice.

The parallels drawn between this case and the infamous Sohrabuddin encounter case of 2006-2007 underscore a troubling trend within Gujarat's law enforcement circles. Despite past scrutiny and internal investigations, instances of police misconduct persist, prompting public outcry and calls for systemic reforms.