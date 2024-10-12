 Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased

Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased

"The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain," the PMO said in a post on X.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences over the death of six people after a wall collapsed at a private company's construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Tweet Of Prime Minister's Office

"The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain," the PMO said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased
Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Deceased
‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)
‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For
Read Also
Video: 1 Student Injured After Wall Collapses At Private School In Gujarat's Vadodara
article-image

"Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims," the post mentioned.

At least six people died and many are feared trapped after the wall of a private company collapsed in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday.

District Development Officer Of Mehsana, Hasrat Jasmine On The Incident

Speaking to ANI, the District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, Hasrat Jasmine said, "This is a private company that was under construction. The incident happened around 1.45 pm. As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered."

Read Also
WATCH: Classroom Wall Collapses During Lunch Break In Gujarat, One Student Injured
article-image

"A 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive and as per his statement, 8-9 people were working here. 2-3 people are still trapped. We pray to God that we rescue them alive," he added.

According to officials, a rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia...

Gujarat: PM Modi Condoles Death Of 6 People In Mehsana Wall Collapse, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia...

Mass Resignation By Doctors Not Acceptable, Has To Be Done Individually: Bengal Govt

Mass Resignation By Doctors Not Acceptable, Has To Be Done Individually: Bengal Govt

2013 Delhi Tilak Nagar Murder Case: 50-Year-Old Accused Arrested After 11 Years From Forest In...

2013 Delhi Tilak Nagar Murder Case: 50-Year-Old Accused Arrested After 11 Years From Forest In...

UP: 2 Prisoners Playing Monkeys Escape Haridwar Jail During Ramlila Performance By Scaling 22-Foot...

UP: 2 Prisoners Playing Monkeys Escape Haridwar Jail During Ramlila Performance By Scaling 22-Foot...

Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against External Forces Dividing Nation In His...

Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against External Forces Dividing Nation In His...