WATCH: Classroom Wall Collapses During Lunch Break In Gujarat, One Student Injured | X

A shocking incident unfolded in Vadodara, Gujarat on Friday when a classroom wall collapsed in the middle of a lunch break. The incident is reported to be having took place on Friday afternoon at approximately 12:30 pm, seconds before the students were enjoying their lunch break in the classroom.

According to Indian Express , a student was injured in the incident. A A part of the wall collapsed on a student who had presumably come to park his bike.

G D Palsana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) E Division told Indian Express, “We received a call in the control room that a part of the balcony wall had collapsed and some students were trapped in the debris.”

Palsana further told Indian Express that "no one else has been injured" because the students were on break.

The CCTV video of the incident also quickly went viral on social media.

The classroom was on the first floor of the city's Shree Narayan Gurukul School, which was situated on Waghodiya Road.

According to officials, the school was built in 2002–2003, and windows in a different building that wasn't connected to the falling wall were renovated.



A team from the Vadodara Fire Department arrived at the school and started rescue efforts after receiving the information.