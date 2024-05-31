Gujarat: NSUI President Files Complaint Against BJP MLA's Son For Kidnapping And Attempted Murder

Accused BJP MLA 's Son |

Sanjay Solanki, the president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Junagadh, has filed a complaint under serious charges of kidnapping and attempted murder against Ganesh Jadeja, son of BJP MLA Gitaba Jadeja from Gondal. The complaint, which includes allegations of abduction and physical assault, has triggered a significant police investigation.

According to Solanki’s statement, the incident began when he was passing by Kadwa Circle. An unidentified vehicle approached him in a reckless manner and halted nearby. Solanki confronted the driver about the dangerous driving before continuing towards his home with his minor son. However, the vehicle followed him to his residence.

As Solanki reached home, approximately 10 men emerged from the car and engaged in a physical altercation with him. During the confrontation, Solanki recognized Ganesh Jadeja as the person sitting in the car. The attackers left Solanki’s house after the initial assault, but the ordeal was far from over.

Later that evening, Ganesh Jadeja, accompanied by the same group, returned to Solanki’s residence. This time, they assaulted him with an iron rod, inflicting severe injuries. The attackers then forced Solanki into their vehicle and took him to Gondal, where he was subjected to further beatings.

Following the harrowing incident, Solanki managed to escape and reported the matter to the authorities. His complaint has led to the registration of a case against 10 individuals, including Ganesh Jadeja. The charges include atrocities, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and rioting.

The Junagadh police have formed special teams, including the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and the Special Operations Group (SOG), to apprehend the accused. "This is a grave incident, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice," said a senior police official. "The safety and security of our citizens is our utmost priority."

This incident has caused a stir in the local community, with many calling for swift and decisive action against those responsible. Political tensions have heightened, with the NSUI and other opposition groups condemning the attack and demanding accountability.

In response to the allegations, sources close to Ganesh Jadeja have denied the accusations, claiming them to be politically motivated. However, the severity of the charges and the details provided in Solanki’s complaint have prompted a thorough investigation.