Gujarat News: Surat auto-rickshaw driver arrested for transporting 45 beef-stuffed samosas

Representative image | FPJ

In Gujarat's Surat, a man was arrested for reportedly carrying samosas with beef filling. The Mangrol police station in Surat received information about a man who was ready to transport 45 samosas filled with beef in his auto-rickshaw two days ago, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) VK Banar was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

Cops quickly responded to the tip and stopped the auto-rickshaw as it was driving past Mosal Chaurkadi. The police apprehended the auto-rickshaw driver, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to analyse the meat-filled samosas. The FSL report two days later verified that the samosas' filling was beef. Police were also attempting to identify who gave the accused the beef and where it came from.

Multiple animal law violations committed

The accused, Ismail Yousuf Jibhai, was then charged by police with carrying samosas with beef filling and also with violating several animal protection laws in India.

Yousuf, a native of Kosadi village, had several such complaints against him under the Animal Protection Laws, the report said. Meanwhile, steps were initiated to carry out his arrest in earlier cases as well.

60 kgs of beef previously seized in Surat restaurant

Such incidents are becoming common in Surat as, in September of 2022, a restauranteur was arrested for serving beef to his customers in place of other meats. As per reports, 60 kgs of beef was seized from his Surat eatery, Delhi Dastarkhwan.

Head constable Yajendra Dadubhai of the Lalgate police station said that he and his team searched the restaurant's premises and discovered 6 packets of meat, each weighing 10 kg.