Gujarat: Mumbai's First 'Bicycle Mayor' Firoza Suresh Initiates Sustainable Mission In Bharuch On Dholavira Journey

Bharuch: The industrial town of Bharuch, Gujarat, vibrated with enthusiasm on Friday as Firoza Suresh, Mumbai's first "Bicycle Mayor," arrived on her epic cycle journey from Mumbai to Dholavira.

More than just a cyclist, Suresh embodies a mission of women's empowerment and environmental protection, inspiring others to join her on a path towards a greener future.

Firoza Suresh receives warm welcom from fellow cyclist

Upon reaching Bharuch, Suresh, the first woman cyclist to embark on this ambitious journey, was warmly welcomed by Shweta Vyas, a fellow cyclist from the town.

The atmosphere filled with excitement as residents, particularly professional cyclists, gathered to learn about Suresh's inspiring mission and witness her unwavering commitment.

Dholavira is an archaeological site located in Khadirbet, Bhachau Taluka, Kutch District, Gujarat. The site, also known as Kotada timba in the local language, features the remnants of an ancient Indus Valley civilisation.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Dholavira tour," Firoza declared, her voice resonating with passion. "Promoting sustainable travel isn't just a journey for me; it's a commitment to a healthier and greener world for all. Cycling is not just a sport, but a way of life, a means to change mindsets and embrace sustainability", she added.

Ambitious '50/30' mission

Suresh's journey is more than just a personal challenge; it represents the global "Bicycle Mayor" concept initiated by an Amsterdam-based NGO.

This initiative carries the ambitious "50/30" mission, aiming to achieve 50 per cent of all commutes being made by bicycle, drastically reducing carbon emissions and fostering a healthier planet.

As Mumbai's first Bicycle Mayor, Suresh transcends the realm of cycling, actively engaging with women in the city. Through various schemes and funding initiatives, she empowers them economically, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

Her mission, a powerful blend of women's empowerment and environmental preservation, resonates deeply with communities like Bharuch.

Since 2012, Suresh has been a relentless advocate for cycling to work, tirelessly promoting its benefits.

Her ultimate vision? To transform India into a "cycling nation," where clean, sustainable transportation becomes the norm, paving the way for a healthier and more vibrant future.