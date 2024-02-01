Gujarat: Over 10 lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul | representative pic

Vehicle owners across Gujarat are facing a bureaucratic nightmare as over 10 lakh vehicles purchased after April 1, 2021, have been wrongly blacklisted by the state transport department. This chaos stems from a software glitch in implementing a temporary fee hike for these vehicles, unfairly penalising innocent owners.

The issue lies in a 2021 policy that increased the temporary registration fee for cars, trucks, buses, and tempos bought after April 1st of that year. While the fee for two-wheelers remained unchanged, a software error categorized these newer four-wheelers as belonging to the "blacklisted" category.

Despite having paid all required taxes during registration, these owners are now running from pillar to post to get their vehicles removed from the blacklist. Darshan Naik, a social activist, has raised the plight of these individuals in a representation to the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"These innocent owners are being victimized for a petty amount," Naik stated. "Blacklisting severely impacts their reputation, especially those associated with public life like social leaders, politicians, and heads of charitable organisations."

Naik further emphasised the responsibility of the transport department officials, stating, "If there's a mistake, it lies with them, not the vehicle owners. We demand the suspension of responsible officers, and the recovered fees should be borne by them."

Naik himself is among those affected, with his own vehicles purchased after 2021 finding themselves blacklisted. He highlights the disproportionate impact, saying, "The temporary fee itself is minimal, but the blacklisting inflicts a heavy cost on people's reputations."

With over 10 lakh vehicles caught in this software-induced quagmire, the pressure is mounting on the transport department to rectify the situation. The department's prompt action and a transparent resolution process are crucial to addressing the concerns of these harried vehicle owners and restoring their faith in the system.