 Gujarat: Over 10 Lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Over 10 Lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul

Gujarat: Over 10 Lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul

This chaos stems from a software glitch in implementing a temporary fee hike for these vehicles, unfairly penalising innocent owners.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Over 10 lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul | representative pic

Vehicle owners across Gujarat are facing a bureaucratic nightmare as over 10 lakh vehicles purchased after April 1, 2021, have been wrongly blacklisted by the state transport department. This chaos stems from a software glitch in implementing a temporary fee hike for these vehicles, unfairly penalising innocent owners.

The issue lies in a 2021 policy that increased the temporary registration fee for cars, trucks, buses, and tempos bought after April 1st of that year. While the fee for two-wheelers remained unchanged, a software error categorized these newer four-wheelers as belonging to the "blacklisted" category.

Despite having paid all required taxes during registration, these owners are now running from pillar to post to get their vehicles removed from the blacklist. Darshan Naik, a social activist, has raised the plight of these individuals in a representation to the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"These innocent owners are being victimized for a petty amount," Naik stated. "Blacklisting severely impacts their reputation, especially those associated with public life like social leaders, politicians, and heads of charitable organisations."

Naik further emphasised the responsibility of the transport department officials, stating, "If there's a mistake, it lies with them, not the vehicle owners. We demand the suspension of responsible officers, and the recovered fees should be borne by them."

Naik himself is among those affected, with his own vehicles purchased after 2021 finding themselves blacklisted. He highlights the disproportionate impact, saying, "The temporary fee itself is minimal, but the blacklisting inflicts a heavy cost on people's reputations."

Read Also
Gujarat Assembly Gears Up For Budget Session Starting February 1, Plans to Table Around a Dozen...
article-image

With over 10 lakh vehicles caught in this software-induced quagmire, the pressure is mounting on the transport department to rectify the situation. The department's prompt action and a transparent resolution process are crucial to addressing the concerns of these harried vehicle owners and restoring their faith in the system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result 01-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lake...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 01-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lake...

Gujarat: Over 10 Lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul

Gujarat: Over 10 Lakh Cars Blacklisted Due To Software Glitch, Owners Cry Foul

Interim Budget 2024: Disputed Direct Tax Demands Between ₹ 10,000 To 25,000 To Be Withdrawn

Interim Budget 2024: Disputed Direct Tax Demands Between ₹ 10,000 To 25,000 To Be Withdrawn

Mumbai's Heera Panna, Bengaluru's SP Road Market Among US List Of Notorious Markets Involved In Fake...

Mumbai's Heera Panna, Bengaluru's SP Road Market Among US List Of Notorious Markets Involved In Fake...

Major Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024 Speech

Major Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024 Speech