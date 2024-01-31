Gujarat: Lab-Grown Diamonds Tarnished By Shadow Of Software Piracy & Copyright Infringement

Representative Image

The lab-grown diamond (LGD) industry, touted as a sustainable alternative to mined diamonds, is facing a major setback due to allegations of rampant software piracy and copyright infringement. This unethical practice is not only hurting legitimate developers but also tarnishing the image of the Indian diamond industry, jeopardising its recent advancements and global reputation.

LGD manufacturers, in their quest for lower production costs, are allegedly resorting to using pirated software and duplicated equipment. This not only undermines the intellectual property of developers like Lexus-Octonus and Sarine Technologies, but also deprives them of the revenue needed for further innovation and development.

Far-reaching consequences

The consequences of this piracy extend far beyond the developers themselves. Legitimate users are deprived of future updates and crucial software enhancements, ultimately impacting the quality and security of the entire LGD ecosystem. Additionally, the ethical implications of using stolen technologies raise concerns about the legitimacy and transparency of the LGD industry itself.

Recently few raids and FIRs were lodged by Ichhapore police in Surat based on the complaint lodged by LEXUS-OCTONUS company for the illegal copying of their very popular helium 3D diamond scanning and planning software against few of the accused.

Analyst sheds light on technology

Anirrudha Lidbide, diamond industry analyst said, “The diamond technology companies are putting in their hard work and dedication for developing software and equipment for the diamond industry. The copy cats takes just few days to crack the code and launch the pirated version of the software and equipment, which is a criminal offense”

The ethical crisis also casts a shadow on the broader Indian diamond industry, which recently celebrated the inauguration of the world's largest diamond bourse in Surat. This achievement is overshadowed by the accusations of unethical practices within the LGD sector, potentially damaging the industry's global image and credibility.

Indian diamond industry on global level

A spokesperson of Lexus-Octonus said, “The overall global image of the Indian diamond industry can take a real big toll if this copying or hacking system is not tackled at the right moments by strengthening our legal systems to protect original research & development”

The issue extends beyond software. Reports suggest widespread instances of switching lab-grown diamonds with natural diamonds at various stages of the manufacturing process, further jeopardising the trust in both sectors. Fortunately, solutions like the DNA-Reco system developed by Lexus-Octonus offer hope for ensuring diamond authenticity.