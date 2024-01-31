Gujarat: Major Illegal Immigration Racket Targeting US Exposed At SVPI Airport | Representational Image / Pixabay

A major illegal immigration racket targeting the United States was foiled on Wednesday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport, leading to the arrest of Pankajkumar Dharmabhai Patel. The accused, hailing from Jhulasan village in North Gujarat, was apprehended upon arrival from the US while attempting to enter India using a forged Indian passport.

Details of the incident

According to the official complaint filed by Immigration Officer Nilesh Salokhe, Patel arrived at the immigration counter around 2.15 am after disembarking from Qatar Airways flight QR-534. Upon presenting his Indian passport for verification, discrepancies emerged during a routine system check, revealing the document to be forged. Further investigation discovered the passport was originally issued in the name of Shubham Mondal, a resident of Port Blair in Andaman.

The immigration department promptly filed a complaint against Patel at the Airport police station, initiating a thorough investigation. Based on the evidence gathered, Patel was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including forgery, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and using a forged document as genuine. Additionally, charges were filed under Section 12(2) of the Passport Act.

Incident sheds light on trend of illegal immigration rackets

This incident sheds light on a concerning trend of illegal immigration rackets utilizing sophisticated forgery techniques to bypass security protocols. The vigilance of immigration officials at the SVPI airport played a crucial role in exposing this operation and apprehending the suspect. The ongoing investigation aims to identify and dismantle the network behind this racket, potentially leading to further arrests and uncovering the full scope of their activities.

While the exact nature of Patel's intended plan and the target beneficiaries of the forged passport remain under investigation, this case highlights the importance of robust border security measures and the continued vigilance of law enforcement agencies in combating illegal immigration activities.