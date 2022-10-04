Gujarat: Police publicly cane two men accused of pelting stones during Garba event, watch video

Gujarat: Kheda police cane two men accused of pelting stone during Garba, watch video | Twitter/@Grading_News

Two men accused who allegedly pelted stones in Undhela village of Gujarat's Kheda on Monday night were caught and beaten by Kheda police on Tuesday in full public view.

Videos have surfaced on the internet showing police officials tying the accused to a pillar and caning them in public.

The visuals show the police officer hitting the two men with a wooden stick with force, while locals villagers are seen applauding the act.

The two men were later taken into the police station.

गुजरात : खेड़ा में गरबा कर रहे हिंदुओं पर पथराव का मामला, हिरासत में लिए गए आरोपी लाए गए गाँव, खंभे से बाँधा, आरोपियों से हाथ जोड़कर हिंदू समुदाय से मँगवाई माफ़ी। pic.twitter.com/Xwos6VvxzA — Grading News (@Grading_News) October 4, 2022

On the special occasion of Maha Astami, a mob allegedly belonging to the minority community tried to disturb the Garba function by pelting stones, injuring at least six people.

The mob gathered outside the mosque while a Garba function, organised by the Sarpanch, was underway near the Tulja Mata Mandir around 11 pm on Monday and pelted stones.

"A Muslim mob tried to disturb the Garba function in Kheda's Undhela village last night and pelted stones, injuring 6-7 people, sarpanch's car damaged and stones were also hurled inside the temple," said VR Bajpai, DSP Nadiad.

So far, around 11 people have been arrested for interrogation, and the investigation is underway.

Earlier, the DSP Kheda, Rajesh Gadhiya, had informed that the group that attacked the Navratri celebration participants was led by two people, namely Arif and Zahir, who "initially created a disturbance and later pelted stones that injured six people".