 Gujarat: 'India Achieves Another Milestone' As First Indigenous 700 MW Nuclear Plant Starts Operations At 100%
The Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 has started operations in full capacity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
India has achieved another milestone as the country's first indigenous 700 MWe Nuclear power plant in Gujarat became operational on Thursday.

Kakrapar-3 was declared in commercial operation in June 3 but it was operating at 90% capacity up until now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the "scientists and engineers" on this momentous occasion.

"India achieves another milestone.

"The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity.

"Congratulations to our scientists and engineers," PM Modi tweeted.

All about Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant

The atomic plant is one of two 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) at Kakrapar, which already has two more 220 MW power plants.

Unit-3 of the plant had achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor, in July 2020 and the reactor was connected to the grid a year later.

