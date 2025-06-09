Gujarat High Court Shut Down After Receiving Anonymous Bomb Threat; Police Launch Investigation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: Panic gripped the Gujarat High Court premises this morning after an unknown individual sent a chilling bomb threat via email, triggering an immediate and comprehensive security lockdown. Police, bomb disposal squads, and dog units swarmed the area, initiating an intensive search operation, while all gates to the High Court were promptly sealed, disrupting daily proceedings and causing palpable tension among those present.

The threat, delivered anonymously to the High Court's official email address, prompted a swift and decisive response from law enforcement. DCP Safin Hasan, in-charge of Zone 1, confirmed the receipt of the threat. "A bomb threat has been received on the High Court's email, which is being investigated," DCP Hasan stated. "The High Court gates are currently closed, and police are conducting a thorough investigation. We are also actively working to trace the person who sent this email."

Eyewitnesses described a scene of rapid mobilization as news of the threat spread. "I was just about to enter the court for a hearing when suddenly all the gates were closed," recounted a bewildered advocate, who wished to remain anonymous. "It's unsettling to think that such a threat could target a place like the High Court. We hope it's a hoax, but the police response is certainly reassuring."

Within minutes of the alert, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Team (BDDT) and fire vehicles arrived at the scene. Gate number 5, typically used by High Court staff, was immediately secured, and all vehicles attempting to enter the premises were subjected to rigorous checks. The presence of bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs underscored the seriousness with which authorities were treating the threat, despite the absence of any immediate suspicious findings.

"We saw police officers rushing everywhere, and then the dog squad started checking cars," a High Court employee observed, speaking from outside the cordoned-off area. "It's a scary situation, but they seem to be taking every precaution."

This incident comes amidst a recent spate of bomb threats in Gujarat, many of which have turned out to be hoaxes, targeting various public institutions including schools and government offices. While the possibility of this being another such hoax looms, authorities are taking no chances, emphasizing that each threat is treated with the utmost seriousness. The focus remains on ensuring the safety of all individuals within the High Court complex and identifying the source of this alarming communication. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as the search continues.