Gujarat High Court Extends Hearing On Arvind Kejriwal's Plea For PM Modi's Education Degree

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has prolonged the hearing regarding Arvind Kejriwal's persistent pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education degree. Amidst the legal proceedings, Gujarat University has requested additional time to address the matter, assuring Kejriwal of their commitment.

A leave note has been submitted by the university's lawyer, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing saga. The High Court has slated the next hearing on April 25, shedding light on the intricacies surrounding this contentious issue.

Supreme Court Advocate Abhishek Manu Sanghvi is set to represent Arvind Kejriwal in the High Court, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will advocate on behalf of Gujarat University, highlighting the gravity of the case.

This legal tussle stems from a directive issued by the Central Information Commission instructing Gujarat University to disclose PM Modi's degree to Kejriwal. In response, Gujarat University contested the order in 2016, asserting that the Prime Minister's degree was readily accessible on the university's website.

Subsequently, in 2023, the court adjudicated on the matter, dismissing Kejriwal's plea and imposing a fine of 25 thousand rupees on both Kejriwal and the university, deeming the disclosure unnecessary.

Undeterred by the setback, Kejriwal filed a review petition, challenging the imposed fine and refuting the university's claim regarding the availability of the PM's degree online. However, Judge Biren Vaishnav dismissed Kejriwal's petition, marking another twist in the legal saga.

Kejriwal, resilient in his pursuit of transparency, has now escalated the matter by appealing against the 2016 case. The appeal is set to be heard before a bench comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Anirudh Mayee, underlining the significance of the case in the realm of public scrutiny and accountability.

The prolonged legal battle underscores the broader debate surrounding transparency in public office and the right to access information. Kejriwal's unwavering determination to unearth the truth behind PM Modi's education credentials reflects a larger discourse on governmental accountability and integrity.