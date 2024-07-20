Gujarat: Heavy Rains In State Cause Waterlogging & Traffic Chaos In Porbandar, Junagadh, & Devbhumi Dwarka; Visuals Surface

Porbandar: Heavy rains in Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat have caused waterlogging in several areas, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways and underpasses, adding to the hardships of the people.

Speaking to ANI about the hardships of the rainwaters, a priest said, "Though the rain in Porbandar has stopped for the last 18 hours, there are a few areas that are underwater. Apart from a few areas, even the temples are flooded. The famous Rokadiya Hanuman temple is flooded. Even after rain has stopped since yesterday night, the Rokadiya Hanuman temple is still 1 foot under water."

"The rains, however, haven't stopped devotees from going to the temple for the darshan. Even today, worshippers and Lord Hanuman's followers are coming with coconuts and flowers to present as offerings. The temple is flooded but the flow of worshippers hasn't decreased," he said.

Earlier, restoration work on the railway track in Gujarat's Porbandar, which was affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging, was underway.

Statement Of Officials

The railway officials said that Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks.

"Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours. This is unexpected, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks," Bhavnagar Railway Division DRM Ravish Kumar told ANI.

He said that rail operations on the route were immediately stopped after waterlogging in the railway track.

Impact Of Rainfall

Because of the submergence of the Porbandar track, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Porbandar Superfast Express had to be halted at Bhanvad town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka District on Friday, briefly stranding 250 passengers. Due to the heavy rain, several parts of Porbandar witnessed severe waterlogging. People were seen wading through knee-deep waters.

Heavy rains lashed Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy Rains In Mumbai

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Mumbai city on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai. Several roads have been closed and traffic has been diverted on various routes following the waterlogging situation in the city. Visuals from the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle showed commuters making their way through the rain.