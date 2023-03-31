 Gujarat HC quashes CIC's order to furnish details of bachelors degree of PM Modi; Kejriwal fined ₹25,000
Order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) asking the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees was set aside by Justice Biren Vaishnav.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
The Gujarat High Court has quashed and set aside orders of the Chief Information Commission directing Gujarat University and the Public Information Officer of Prime Minister's Office to furnish details of the Bachelor's Degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal punished

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal who had asked for the details of PM Modi's degree. The Gujarat University was challenging the order of the CIC.

Modi graduated in 1978

Modi achieved his bachelor's degree from Gujarat University in 1978 and his master's degree from Delhi University in 1983.

In a hearing last month, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the university, argued that while there was nothing to hide, the institution could not be forced to disclose the information.

