Gujarat: Ground Staff Members At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Held With 1 Kg Of Gold Bars

SVPI Airport | FPJ

Ahmedabad: In a significant crackdown on smuggling operations, the Customs department at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport seized one kilogram of gold bars from ground staff members, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by authorities in curbing illicit activities within airport premises.

The operation unfolded when customs officials, acting on suspicion, detained a handling staffer for questioning. A subsequent search revealed the staffer in possession of two gold bars and a pouch containing gold paste.

Customs Department intercepted illegal shipment

Under rigorous interrogation, the staffer confessed to obtaining the gold from a passenger within the airport. Action was taken as the passenger was intercepted, leading to the recovery of a total of one kilogram of gold. Both the handling staffer and the passenger have been apprehended, marking a successful joint operation by the Customs department.

This recent incident adds to a series of gold smuggling attempts foiled by the vigilant customs officials at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. In the past week alone, a total of 5 kilograms of gold has been confiscated, with smugglers resorting to innovative concealment methods.

Among the items used for concealing the precious metal were a mixer, a CCTV camera, an electric kettle, and even gold paste hidden in undergarments. The diversity in concealment methods indicates the adaptability and creativity of those involved in illegal activities.

Customs conduct stringent checks

Customs officials remain committed to staying ahead of such tactics, employing thorough checks and advanced screening technologies to maintain the security of the airport and curb the smuggling of valuable goods.

Airport authorities have reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts between various agencies to ensure the safety and integrity of international airports.