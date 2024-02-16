Gujarat: Groom Arrives In Helicopter For His Wedding In Surendranagar; Leaves Villagers In Awe (VIDEO)

FPJ

Wedding bells are chiming across India, and with them comes the desire to make the big day truly unforgettable. In a village in Gujarat, a groom went above and beyond, literally, by arriving at his wedding ceremony in a helicopter, leaving the villagers of Chorvira in the Saila taluka of Surendranagar district speechless.

Vikrambhai Dhadhal, son of Jorubhai Dhadhal, a businessman from Chotila, tied the knot with Bhagyashree, daughter of Kishorebhai Khachar, on February 14, Valentine's Day. While the couple's love story may have begun on the day of love, it was the groom's grand entrance that stole the show. As the wedding party and guests awaited the arrival of the wedding procession, a loud rumble filled the air. To everyone's surprise, it wasn't the typical honking of cars, but the whirring blades of a helicopter descending from the sky.

Groom arrives at his #wedding ceremony in a helicopter, leaving the villagers of Chorvira in the Saila taluka of Surendranagar district in #Gujarat amused. pic.twitter.com/C8bJ7dR9Kp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 16, 2024

As the helicopter landed, Vikrambhai emerged, leaving the entire village in awe. This unconventional arrival marked a new chapter in the wedding season's trends, showcasing the growing desire for unique and memorable wedding experiences. While high-end cars are often the preferred mode of transport for grooms, Vikrambhai's aerial entry added a touch of glamour and excitement that wouldn't be soon forgotten.

The bride's family, not wanting to be outdone, ensured a warm and lavish welcome. The groom and his entourage were treated to a traditional feast served on brass plates, a symbol of respect and hospitality. This gesture further solidified the bond between the two families and added another layer of cultural richness to the already extraordinary event.

Vikrambhai's helicopter arrival sparked widespread discussion and media attention. It highlighted the changing trends in Gujarat village weddings, where couples are increasingly seeking personalized experiences that reflect their individuality. While the traditional elements remain important, there's a growing openness to incorporating innovative ideas to make the day even more special.