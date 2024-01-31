Gujarat Government Undertakes Major Administrative Reshuffle Of 50 IAS Officers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | X

The Gujarat government orchestrated a major administrative overhaul on Tuesday, transferring 50 IAS officers in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May this year. The reshuffle, a strategic move on the political chessboard, has caught attention due to the transfer of key officials, including the Vadodara collector, AB Gor, who was heading the magisterial inquiry into the tragic Harni Lake boat accident that claimed the lives of 12 schoolchildren and two teachers.

Gor has been transferred to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Gor, a 2009-batch officer, had sought an extension of five days to complete an inquiry following the directions of the CM to the Vadodara District Magistrate to submit a report within 10 days after the January 18 boat capsize tragedy. According to Gor, documents were yet to be received from police, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, and the District Education Officer.

Jamnagar Collector BA Shah will be replacing Gor

Whereas in the other reshuffle, DDO Ahmedabad MK Dave is shifted as Collector of Gandhinagar. Morbi Collector GT Pandya has been shifted as Dwarka’s Collector. Navsari Collector Amit Prakash Yadav is shifted as Kheda Collector. MD of TCGL (Gujarat Tourism), Dr. Sourabh Pardhi is shifted as Surat Collector. DyMC of Rajkot Anil Dhamelia is shifted as Chhota Udepur Collector. JS in Home department(Law & Order) Anil Dhameliya is shifted as Collector Dahod. Add Commissioner of Sales Tax, Kiran Jhaveri is shifted as Morbi Collector. DyMC of AMC Neha Kumari is shifted as Mahisagar Collector.

DDO of Morbi DD Jadeja is shifted as Gir Somnath Collector. Valsad Collector Kshipra Agre is shifted as Navsari Collector. Dy Secretary of Gujarat State Medical Services Corporation Ltd Dr. Navnath Gavhane is shifted as DDO Rajkot. Dy Secretary of the Women & Child Development Department Jasmine Hasrat is shifted as DDO Mehsana. Add Industries Commissioner BM Prajapati is shifted as DDO Patan. Director of Higher Education PB Pandya is shifted as DDO Amreli.

Director of Fisheries Nitin Sangwan shifted as DDO Junagadh

Director of Fisheries Nitin Sangwan is shifted as DDO Junagadh. Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, SK Modi is shifted as DDO Gandhinagar. Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Bhavnagar GH Solanki is shifted as DDO Bhavnagar. Municipal Commissioner of Junagadh RM Tanna is shifted as DDO Surendranagar. The Mission Director of Gujarat State Electronics Mission, Videh Khare is shifted to DDO Ahmedabad. DDO Kheda Shivani Goyal is shifted as DDO Surat. Executive Director of Gujarat State Tribal Development Residential Educational Institution Society (GSTDREIS) SD Vasava is shifted as DDO Kheda.

DDO Surendranagar PN Makwana is shifted as JS of the Women & Child Development department. DDO Dangs RM Damor is shifted as JS Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation department. DDO Rajkot Dev Choudhary is shifted as DyMC of AMC. DDO Mehsana Dr. Om Prakash is shifted as Municipal Commissioner of Junagadh.

DDO Valsad Manish Gurwani shifted as Mission Director of Gujarat State Electronics Mission

DDO Valsad Manish Gurwani is shifted as Mission Director of Gujarat State Electronics Mission. DDO Banaskantha Swapnil Khare is shifted as DyMC Rajkot. DDO Amreli Gurav Ramesh is shifted as Director, Higher Education. DDO Junagadh MIrant Parikh is shifted as DyMC AMC. DDO Chhotaudepur Ganga Singh is shifted as MD of Gujarat State Medical Service Corporation Ltd. DDO Gandhinagar Surabhi Gautam is shifted as Director ICDS.DDO Bhavnagar Dr. Prashant Jilova is shifted as Add Industries Commissioner.

Collector Kheda KL Bachani is shifted as Director of Information. The collector of Surat Ayush Oak is shifted as Valsad Collector. Chhotaudepur Collector Stuti Charan is shifted as CEO of the Water and Sanitation Management Organization (WSASMO). Add Secretary of Revenue Department Sujal Mayatra is shifted as Add Rural Development Commissioner. DDO Gir Somnath Ravindra Khatale is shifted as Regional Commissioner of Municipalities in Ahmedabad.