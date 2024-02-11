Gujarat Government Mamlatdar Ends Life; Jumps Off Office Building In Patan District

Representational photo |

A Gujarat government employee on Sunday ended his life by jumping off the terrace of his two-storey office building in Harij taluka of Patan district, police said.

VO Patel, who served as the mamlatdar of Harij taluka, died by suicide at his workplace around 9:30 am, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) DD Chaudhary.

"We have not found any suicide note in his possession and the reason behind the extreme step is not yet known. We are investigating the case thoroughly," he said.

A mamlatdar is the head of revenue administration of a taluka and executive magistrate under section 20 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Harij police station and further investigation is underway.

Patel's body was sent to a hospital for an inquest by a panel of doctors, Chaudhary told mediapersons.