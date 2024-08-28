 Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops

On the second consecutive day, the situation in Gujarat remains alarming as several areas are still under water. The heavy rainfall has taken at least 16 lives so far and 8,500 people are relocated to safer locations. Teams from the Indian Army, NDRF and SDRF are called in for rescue and relief operations.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Parts of Gujarat continue to remain flooded on second consecutive day after heavy rainfall | X

On the second consecutive day, the situation in the state of Gujarat continues to be alarming due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of Vadodara and Valsad are still under water and the teams of the Army, NDRF and SDRF are called in for the rescue and relief operations. The authorities have till now relocated over 8,500 stranded people to safer locations.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting on Wednesday evening on the rain and flood situation in the state with district collectors and municipal commissioners at the State Emergency Operation Centre, in Gandhinagar.

Vadodara is one of the worst-hit city during flash floods in Gujarat. "Four columns of the Army are engaged in relief and rescue work in the city. The situation is alarming in Vadodara as many areas are still under 10 to 12 feet of water. The local administration has shifted more than 5,000 people to safer places and rescued nearly 1,200 stranded people," minister Rushikesh Patel informed the media.

Siddharth Nagar, Akota, Harni-Sama road, Fatehgunj, Munjmahuda and Vadsar were among the worst-affected areas, Patel informed, adding that more boats have been sent to expedite the relief and rescue work. More than 38,000 food packets have been distributed and another one lakh packets are ready for distribution for flood affected people.

article-image

Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, the Indian Coast Guard has rescued 13 fishermen on board a boat adrift in the Arabian Sea off the coast in the state’s Devbhumi Dwarka district, the maritime security agency said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The state government has been allocated six Army columns for rescue operations, while 14 platoons of the NDRF and 22 SDRF platoons have been deployed for disaster management efforts. Additionally, the Navy and Coast Guard have joined in the rescue and relief operations, according to the state government, as per the PTI report.

article-image

With the weather department predicting heavy rainfall at isolated parts of the state on Thursday too, the authorities are on alert.

