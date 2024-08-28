 Gujarat Floods: Western Railway Cancels 16 Trains Due To Severe Waterlogging In Vadodara Division
Western Railway cancelled 16 trains on Wednesday due to severe water logging in the Vadodara division. Earlier 12 trains were cancelled on Tuesday due to waterlogging at Bajva station.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Gujarat: Heavy rainfall in Gujarat has led to severe disruptions in daily life and transportation, particularly impacting the Western Railway. Torrential rains on Monday and Tuesday have resulted in a flood-like situation across several parts of the state, forcing railway authorities to cancel and divert multiple trains to ensure public safety. Waterlogging near various stations in the region has exacerbated the situation, causing major disruptions in train services.

The worst-affected regions are in South Gujarat, including Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts. These areas are experiencing severe flooding, with knee-deep water in many places, leading to widespread chaos. The waterlogged streets have not only impeded residents' daily activities but have also caused massive traffic congestion, making it difficult for people to commute or carry out their routine tasks.

In response to the adverse weather, several train services scheduled for August 28 have been cancelled. Specifically, the following trains scheduled for August 28 were cancelled due to waterlogging at Bridge No.561 in the Vadodara Division.

List Of Cancelled Trains:

22949 Bandra Terminus - Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Exp of 28.08.2024

22917 Bandra - Haridwar SF Exp of 28.08.2024

12490 Dadar - Bikaner SF Exp of 28.08.2024

12951 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Rajdhani Exp of 28.08.2024

22989 Bandra Terminus - Mahuva SF Exp 28.08.2024

09324 Indore - Pune Spl of 28.08.2024

09323 Pune - Indore Spl of 29.08.2024

22950 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bandra Terminus SF Exp of 29.08.2024

12926 Amritsar - Mumbai Central Paschim Exp of 30.08.24

22918 Haridwar - Bandra Terminus SF Exp of 29.08.2024

12952 New Delhi - Mumbai Central Rajdhani Exp of 29.08.2024

22990 Mahuva - Bandra Terminus SF Exp of 29.08.2024

11091 Bhuj - Pune Exp of 28.08.2024

22973 Gandhidham - Puri Weekly SF Exp of 28.08.2024

22974 Puri - Gandhidham Weekly SF Exp of 31.08.2024

09076 Kathgodam - Mumbai Central Special of 29-08-2024

PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM

Amid the ongoing heavy showers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday. Modi assured Patel of full support and assistance from the Central Government in dealing with the situation. The Prime Minister expressed deep concern for the people of Gujarat and emphasized that he is constantly monitoring the situation. Patel shared this conversation on his social media platform 'X,' noting that Modi provided guidance on protecting the lives and livestock of citizens and assured the provision of all necessary support.

In response to the heavy rains, the state administration has undertaken extensive relief and rescue operations. Over 23,000 people have been relocated to safer areas, and more than 1,500 have been rescued from various districts. The situation has been worsened by the overflow of 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs due to the continuous rainfall, further complicating the efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

