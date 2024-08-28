Gujarat Floods: 15 Rivers, 21 Lakes, Reservoirs Overflow Following Heavy Rains; Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Review Situation In The State

View of an inundated street following heavy rainfall, at Maninagar area in Ahmedabad | ANI

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a video conference from the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) in Gandhinagar on Tuesday to review the relief and rescue efforts being undertaken in response to the heavy rainfall across the state.

According to the press release, Patel received detailed reports from district collectors and municipal commissioners regarding the prompt relocation of people to safer locations, rescue operations, the availability of essential supplies, and the arrangement of relief kitchens during the meeting.

During this review meeting, it was reported that as of 10 AM on Tuesday, 27 August, the state had received a total of 99.66 per cent of its seasonal rainfall. The Kutch region recorded 116.79 per cent of its average rainfall, North Gujarat 79.99 per cent, Saurashtra 101.52 per cent, South Gujarat 108.20 per cent, and Central Gujarat 98.74 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in 251 talukas across 33 districts of the state, with the highest rainfall of 347 mm in Tankara taluka of Morbi district. The average rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours was 94.20 mm. From 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, Rajkot taluka recorded the highest rainfall of 142 mm.

@IndiaCoastGuard taking preventive measures for safety at sea in view of Deep Depression forecast over #Kutch & #Saurashtra coast on 28/29 Aug. #ICG is synergising efforts with state agencies to sensitise seafarers for safety measures. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations are… pic.twitter.com/6xMLQUAqTG — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 26, 2024

Rivers Overflow

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation caused by the overflow of 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs in the state due to heavy rainfall. He issued clear instructions to the district collectors that no individual should approach these overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes, and strict vigilance must be maintained.

The Chief Minister directed all district collectors to prevent people from going near the flow of overflowing rivers or streams, with strict enforcement using police assistance.

During the review of the state's reservoirs, it was reported that 206 reservoirs had received 72.33 per cent of their water storage capacity, with 76 reservoirs being completely filled, 96 placed on high alert, and 19 on alert.

The meeting highlighted that the state government had allocated six Army units to assist in relief and rescue operations during this natural disaster. Additionally, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were helping with disaster management.

Army Deployed

The Army's six units have been deployed in Devbhumi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts for relief and rescue operations. Furthermore, the Navy and Coast Guard have also joined the relief and rescue efforts.

The highest number of people have been relocated in Panchmahal district, while rescue operations in Vadodara and Jamnagar have been assisted by the Air Force.

The meeting reported that 23,871 people had been relocated to safer places, and 1,696 individuals had been rescued.

A heavy rainfall warning and possibility still persist in the state. Therefore, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged citizens to remain cautious and prioritize safety during these circumstances.

He appealed to the public to avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to stay indoors.

The Chief Minister advised people to follow the guidelines issued by the disaster management authorities and to cooperate with district administration when required for evacuation, as it is in the best interest of protecting lives and property.

Seven individuals have died in incidents such as wall collapses, drowning, and falling trees due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Chief Minister instructed that the process of providing assistance payments in these cases be initiated immediately according to the rules.

He also guided the immediate initiation of the process for distributing eligible relief, such as cash doles, household goods, etc., to affected people according to the rules.

The Chief Minister instructed coastal district collectors to strictly ensure that no fishermen go out to sea until 30 August, in accordance with the warning issued by the Meteorological Department.

Electricity Supply Disrupted

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel received a report on the disruption of electricity supply in villages and towns due to heavy rainfall. The meeting informed the Chief Minister that 8,824 villages had their electricity supply disrupted due to the rain, but power had been restored in 7,806 villages. Of the 6,615 electric poles damaged by the rain, 6,033 have been repaired.

The Chief Minister instructed the Roads and Buildings Department to immediately begin efforts to restore traffic and transportation on the 806 roads closed due to fallen trees and road damage once the rain subsides.

He also guided the district administrations to prepare for possible epidemics due to waterlogging, including arrangements for water drainage, chlorination, mosquito control measures, and other health-related matters.

The Chief Minister directed the Health Department to coordinate with district administrations to ensure the availability of medicines according to the needs of the districts.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commended the quick actions taken by the district and urban administrations in the current situation and guided the entire administration to remain in alert mode and manage this disaster with a "zero casualty" approach.

Alert Warnings

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar suggested that district collectors and municipal commissioners stay alert to the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department from time to time and plan in advance to handle the situation in their respective districts and cities.

He emphasized that the threat of heavy rainfall looms over the state for the next two to three days, so it is essential for all officials to be prepared with their district administration teams.

The meeting at SEOC was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries Pankaj Joshi and MK Das, along with senior officials from the departments of Revenue, Energy, Health, Water Supply, Roads, and Buildings, among others.

Officers from the Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army also attended the meeting.