Gujarat: Father in Ahmedabad Strangles Infant Daughter In Desire for Son

FPJ

Ahmedabad: A five-month-old girl tragically lost her life in Ahmedabad yesterday at the hands of her own father in a horrific incident fueled by his desire for a son.

Ansar Ahmad Ansari, a scrap businessman struggling with the disappointment of having a daughter, reportedly strangled the infant while she was crying in their auto-rickshaw. The child's mother, who was undergoing treatment for stomach pain, was unaware of the tragedy until she rejoined them later.

Tragic Events Leading To Infant's Death

According to reports, Ansar had been under significant stress since his daughter's birth. He reportedly stopped focusing on his business and experienced marital strain, leading him to take up an alternative job as a rickshaw driver. Additionally, sources indicate that Ansar was undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified brain condition.

Yesterday, Ansar took his wife to the hospital for her stomach pain. While his wife underwent sonography, the baby started crying. In a desperate attempt to silence the child, Ansar took her to the auto-rickshaw. However, when the crying continued, he reportedly strangled the infant, rendering her unconscious.

Panicked by his actions, Ansar rushed the girl to Vora's Roza, attempting to revive her with water. When his efforts failed, and bystanders grew suspicious, they were taken to Shardaben Hospital. The doctors on duty declared the girl dead upon arrival. The hospital alerted the police, leading to Ansar's immediate arrest.

Accused Desire For Male Child, Confirms ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hitendra Chaudhary, confirmed the incident, stating, "The accused desired a male child and was deeply disappointed when he had a girl. He even physically abused his wife due to this. The baby's cries in the hospital triggered him, leading to this horrific act in a fit of rage."

The police have arrested Ansar, and the investigation is ongoing. This incident highlights the disturbing reality of gender preference and its potential to lead to devastating consequences.