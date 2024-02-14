Gujarat Farmers To Observe Gramin Bharat Bandh On February 16 Over Debt Relief, MSP Guarantee Demands

Farmer | Representational Image | Pexels

Surat: Following violent clashes between protesting farmers and security forces during the 'Dilli Chalo' march, farmer leaders and Congress MLAs in Gujarat have urged the state's farming community to observe the Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and central trade unions on February 16th.

Farmer cooperative leaders Darshan Naik and Sandip Magrola, alongside Congress MLAs Dr. Tushar Chaudhary and Anant Patel, have appealed to farmers, agricultural workers, teachers, small traders, and transport operators to participate in the bandh by suspending their regular activities.

"This Kisan movement is also in the interest of Gujarat's farmers," said Darshan Naik. "We urge all farmers to support the Gramin Bharat Bandh by refusing to engage in farming activities for a day."

Gujarat farmers are voicing their demands, which include:

- MSP for all crops: Based on the Swaminathan formula of C2+50 (input cost of capital + 50%), guaranteeing a profitable minimum price for their produce.

- Legal guarantee of procurement: Ensuring government purchases at MSP to prevent distress sales.

- Debt waiver: Providing relief from mounting loan burdens.

- No increase in electricity tariffs: Avoiding further financial strain on farmers.

- Opposition to smart meters: Expressing concerns about potential billing inaccuracies and remote disconnection.

Read Also Kisan Morcha Condemns Police Action On farmers; Calls For Protest On Feb 16 Across India

They also support demands for:

- Free 300 units of electricity for farming, domestic use, and shops.

- Comprehensive crop insurance: Protecting farmers from financial losses due to natural disasters.

- Increased pension to Rs. 10,000 per month: Enhancing the livelihood security of retired farmers.

Dr. Tushar Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Khedbrahma, emphasized the fairness of their demands. "Over the past decade, the government has waived off Rs. 14 lakh crore in debts owed by industrialists," he stated. "If the economy can handle that, surely it can bear the Rs. 21 lakh crore owed by farmers. Waiving off farmers' debts would boost their purchasing power and stimulate the economy through increased production and job creation."