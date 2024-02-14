'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: Farmers Fly Kites To Block Drone Used By Haryana Police For Dropping Tear Gas Shells, Video Surfaces

Farmers fly kites near drone at Shambhu border | X

In order to prevent farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border from marching towards Delhi, the Haryana police on Tuesday (February 13) used a drone to drop tear gas shells on them. Today, the protesting farmers resorted to a unique idea to tackle the drone. The farmers were seen flying kites to block the drone. Multiple videos from the Shambhu border showed some farmers flying kites near the drone.

The farmers, mainly from Punjab, are marching towards Delhi to stage protest seeking a law on minimum support price (MSP) as one of their key demands. On Tuesday, the Haryana police fired tear gas to disperse them at the Shambhu border. Heavy security has been deployed and blockades erected at all borders in Haryana to prevent the marching protesters from moving ahead.

Farmers Fly Kites To Block Done:

Farmers are flying kites to stop the drones being sent by the police for surveillance and releasing tear gas shells on the #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest #FarmersProtest2024 #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/exfmQkiKSC — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2024

'Delhi Chalo' Protest March:

As part of the "Delhi Chalo" protest march, thousands of farmers, led by over 200 unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are trying to enter Haryana from Shambhu border in Patiala, Moonak in Sangrur, Dabwali in Muktsar and Ratia in Mansa.

A high-level meeting between farmer leaders and two Union ministers - Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, in Chandigarh remained inconclusive. The government proposed to form a committee on the issue of the MSP, but the farmer leaders dismissed the idea.

The Centre also agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation. However, it did not make any commitment on a loan waiver.