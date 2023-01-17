e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: Elderly man hacks his 34-yr-old gay partner to death with axe for forcing him to have sex

The 59-year-old man had dug a one-and-half-foot-deep pit in his field nearby and buried the victim's body.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Elderly man hacks his 34-yr-old gay partner to death with axe for forcing him to have sex | Representative pic
Vadodara: In a shocking incident, an elderly man in Gujarat, hacked his 34-year-old homosexual partner to death with an axe for allegedly forcing him to have sex with him. The body of the deceased was exhumed by the Halol police from a field in Panchmahals where the two had fought before the incident. As per the police, the accused was arrested on Sunday night.

As per a TOI report, the incident reportedly occurred on January 8, and the matter came to light after the victim's family reported him missing. The accused, identified as Ranchod Rathva, and the victim Suman were in a relationship which Rathva wanted to get out of. Victim Suman had some nude pictures of the accused with which he was allegedly forcing him to stay in relationship with him. The accused had even approached the victim's family earlier and told them about the threats and blackmailing, but nobody took any action, Halol police said.

The accused called the victim in the Panchmahals fields and killed him. After allegedly killing him with an axe, the elderly man dug a one-and-half-foot-deep pit in his field nearby and buried Suman's body. The man also managed to fool the police as he was in possession of the victim's mobile phone.

article-image

