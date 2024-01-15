Gujarat Cops Bust Fraud Racket Seeking ₹80 Lakh For Illegal Entry In US Oil Market

Bhopal: ₹3 Crore Gold Loan Fraud Unearthed | Representational Image

Gujarat: A sophisticated "Donkey Route" immigration racket promising illegal entry into the US for a staggering Rs. 80 lakh has been busted by the Gujarat CID Crime. The well-oiled syndicate, operating across India and Dubai, trained its clients in fabricating asylum stories based on their regional identities, with even Punjabis instructed to feign Khalistani sympathies for a better chance of acceptance.

"This was a sophisticated operation with a clear division of labor," revealed a CID Crime officer, speaking on condition of anonymity. "A well-oiled syndicate of agents operating in India and Dubai facilitated the passage of the people into the United States (US) at a staggering fees of Rs 80 lakh. The individuals were given training on using the tactics to seek asylum in the US when they are caught by the US authorities."

The Gujarat CID Crime has filed a complaint against 15 agents involved in the racket, following the interrogation of 66 individuals deported from France in December 2023. These individuals hail from various states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi, and even Dubai.

"The modus operandi involved extensive coaching on crafting asylum stories based on regional identities," the officer added. "If they were Punjabi, they were told to act like Khalistanis, while Gujaratis were instructed to concoct different narratives. It was all a calculated attempt to manipulate the US asylum system."

Details On Modus Operandi

The agents charged a hefty sum ranging from Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh per individual for facilitating the illegal entry through a circuitous route from Ahmedabad to Dubai and then to Nicaragua. This "Donkey Route," as it is colloquially called, involves multiple stops in various countries to circumvent border controls.

The December 26 deportation of over 260 suspected illegal immigrants from France, including Gujaratis from Mehsana, Gandhinagar, and Anand, triggered the investigation. The Gujarat CID Crime subsequently interrogated and obtained statements from 66 individuals to unravel the racket's intricate web.

"We have requested comprehensive details from the Immigration FRRO in Ahmedabad about all the 66 passengers who travelled from various Indian cities to Dubai between December 10 and 20, 2023," the officer stated. "This will help us map the network and identify other potential victims who might have successfully entered the US using this illegal route."

The investigation has also revealed the involvement of a network of advocates who allegedly provided legal assistance to the agents. The Gujarat police are now determined to track down not only the deported individuals but also those who may have successfully entered the US through this racket in the past.