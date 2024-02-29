Gujarat: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Address People's Plight In State

FPJ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' journey through Gujarat, aiming to amplify the voices of the marginalised and address rampant corruption issues. Scheduled to enter Gujarat from Jhalod on March 7, the yatra will kick off its extensive four-day tour across Central and South Gujarat from Dahod Bus stand on March 8. This initiative comes amidst a backdrop of widespread anticipation among Gujarat's populace, particularly in Dahod, where enthusiasm abounds for the forthcoming yatra.

A crucial meeting convened by Congress leaders, including Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil, and other prominent figures, was held in Dahod to meticulously review the preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' Notably, this comprehensive yatra aims to shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by various segments of society, including tribal communities, farmers, small business owners, unemployed youth, and aggrieved government employees.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Jitu Patwari Chairs Meeting With Workers For Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will traverse a remarkable distance of 445 kilometers, covering seven districts in Gujarat alone, with a broader itinerary encompassing 6713 kilometers across the nation, touching upon 100 Lok Sabha constituencies. With a strategic focus on Gujarat's tribal belt and districts in Central and South Gujarat, the yatra underscores its commitment to addressing the grassroots issues plaguing these regions.

However, even before the commencement of the Nyay Yatra in Dahod, the Congress faced internal discord as Dahod City President Ishwar Parmar tendered his resignation. This rift within the party underscores the challenges as the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, highlighting the imperative for unity amidst political turbulence.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release First List Of Candidates After Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

As Rahul Gandhi prepares to embark on his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' all eyes are on Gujarat, where the resonance of this initiative is palpable among the masses. With a comprehensive agenda aimed at amplifying the voices of the marginalised and exposing systemic corruption, the yatra promises to be a significant step towards fostering socio-political change and advocating for justice for all segments of society.

"As we embark on the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Gujarat, our commitment to addressing the grievances of the people remains steadfast. Through this journey, we aim to amplify the voices of the marginalized and hold those in power accountable for their actions” said a Congress leader.