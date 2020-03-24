Gujarat Cong MLAs leave; Gehlot Pilot differ over EC decision to defer RS polls

After EC decision to defer the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be held on March 26, the Congress MLAs from Gujarat left jaipur by a special charter plane. Total 62 MLAs and around 10 organisation leaders left the Shiv Vilas resort for the airport in a bus. They took a charter for Ahmadabad from Jaipur airport at around 3.00 pm. The Congress MLAs from Gujarat had been staying in Jaipur to keep them safe from poaching since March 14.

Vikram Bhai, a legislator from Jamnagar said to FPJ, “Rajya Sabha elections have been postponed. We need to go back to our constituencies and people in this troubled time. We are committed workers of the party.”

According to chief whip in Rajasthan assembly Dr Mahesh Sharma, “The legislators from Gujarat are leaving today. We do not know if and when they will come back. If they do, we will welcome them.” Sharma had been responsible for arranging their hospitality and safety.

The postponement of the elections once again showed up the chinks in the facade of unity within the Congress in Rajasthan. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot strictly condemned the EC decision to defer the Rajya Sabha polls and in strong words laid the blame on BJP.

Gehlot tweeted, “Decision by ECI to defer Rajya Sabha election without taking any political parties into confidence is highly condemnable. What is most worrisome is that Parliament was in session till yesterday and the oath ceremony in MP which was also held yesterday were intentionally ignored.”

“Decision to defer the RS election just one day before is definitely comes under the scanner, as BJP is not able to succeed in horse trading in Gujrat and Rajasthan, they want some more time. Sad day for democracy,” he said in another tweet.

On the other hand Pilot welcomed the EC move. Speaking to the media he said, “its is a good decision by the EC - as we have made a decision that 5 or more should not gather it would require huge gathering. It will also send a good message among the people that the politicians and governments are also concerned and giving credence and following precautions

At the same time he claimed adequate numbers, “We have the requisite numbers and had polling been held on 26th we would have got more votes than our MLAs and the legislators who are with us. Both are candidates are in a very comfortable position. It needs to be investigated who is spreading talks about BJP breaking into our numbers.”

This is not the first time that the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan have had a difference of opinion. But such differences over issues that concern the party reflects lack of communication.