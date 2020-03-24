Rajasthan Governor tells Govt to impose curfew of people do not follow lockdown

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra has told the chief minister to impose curfew in the state if the situation is not under control. In a video statement issued by the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, the Governor urged the people to follow instruction regarding lockdown and stay at home. He told the people that to prevent the spread of Corona lockdown

The Governor said, “I would like to tell the state government that if people are moving out and violating lockdown, if they are not listening to the police then the government should not hesitate in imposing curfew. At this time government should definitely be as strict as possible. But at the same time the government should ensure that the poor and needy do not go hungry.”