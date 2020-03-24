Rajasthan Governor tells Govt to impose curfew of people do not follow lockdown

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra has told the chief minister to impose curfew in the state if the situation is not under control. In a video statement issued by the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, the Governor urged the people to follow instruction regarding lockdown and stay at home. He told the people that to prevent the spread of Corona lockdown
The Governor said, “I would like to tell the state government that if people are moving out and violating lockdown, if they are not listening to the police then the government should not hesitate in imposing curfew. At this time government should definitely be as strict as possible. But at the same time the government should ensure that the poor and needy do not go hungry.”
“People are being careless. They are going out. If they go out it means they are bringing Corona home with them. This will be very dangerous for not just families but also for the state. People should not go out and help to break the infection chain,” he further said.
In another major development Rajasthan High Court has ordered the state and centre govt to stop people coming out of homes. Taking suo moto cognizance on a letter by an advocate Shahban Naqvi, Chief Justice Rajasthan, Indrajit Mahanti directed the governments to take strict action to stop them. If someone comes out in case of an emergency, then care should
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)