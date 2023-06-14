Gujarat: Bridge Over Mindhola River In Tapi Collapses Before Inauguration, Raises Corruption Allegations; Visuals Surface | Twitter

A bridge over the Mindhola River, connecting the villages of Mayapur and Degama in Vyara Taluka, Tapi, collapsed on Wednesday. The collapse of the bridge, which was yet to be inaugurated, has affected nearly 15 villages. The construction of the bridge, initiated in 2021 at a cost of Rs 2 crore, now faces allegations of corruption. Residents claim that substandard materials were used during its construction.

Bridge Collapses Prior to Inauguration, No Casualties Reported

The bridge that was intended to connect Mayapur and Degama villages in Tapi district collapsed on the morning of June 14. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, this incident has raised concerns about the quality of construction and has led to accusations of corruption during the bridge-building process.

Villagers Express Doubts Over Bridge Construction

According to the reports, locals raised questions about the quality of construction and materials used for the bridge. Residents engaged in heated debates with the contractor regarding the alleged use of substandard materials. The collapse of the bridge has amplified their concerns and suspicions about the construction process.

Delayed Inauguration and Allegations of Corruption

The bridge construction, which began in 2021, was nearing completion with over 95% of the work already finished. However, the inauguration had not taken place prior to the collapse. The incident has given rise to allegations of corruption, with locals accusing the contractor of using inferior materials during the construction, leading to the bridge's failure.

Government Officials Investigate the Incident

Senior officials, including Executive Engineer Neerav Rathod, have arrived at the scene to assess the situation. They are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the bridge collapse. Expert opinions will be sought to ascertain the exact reasons behind the failure.

Drawing Parallels with the Morbi Tragedy

This incident is reminiscent of the bridge tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat, last year, where 135 people lost their lives. Following that incident, the government took strict measures to ensure the quality of bridge construction and maintenance. However, the recent collapse in Tapi raises questions about the effectiveness of these measures and highlights the need for stringent supervision and accountability in infrastructure projects.