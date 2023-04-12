Gujarat: BJP MLA challenges Rahul’s appeal for stay on conviction | PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi, who had filed the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about the Modi surname, on Tuesday challenged the Congress leader's appeal against his conviction in the case.

Gandhi had on April 3, through his lawyer, filed an appeal for a stay on his conviction, following which the Surat court had directed Modi's lawyer to file his reply by April 11.

Gandhi convicted in criminal defamation case

Modi, a legislator from Surat West seat, refused to divulge the details of his reply, saying the matter is sub judice. The next hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, when the district government pleader will also file a reply.

Surat chief judicial magistrate HH Varma had on March 23 convicted Gandhi in the criminal defamation case for his utterances against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 2019 election rally and sentenced him to two years in jail.

RaGa's lawyer applied for appeal against judgment

The court, however, had given the Congress leader 30 days’ bail to challenge the order following which Gandhi’s lawyer Kirit Panwala applied for an appeal against the judgment in the Surat additional sessions court of Justice RP Mogera.

On Tuesday, Modi was present in the court of Justice Mogera along with three of his aides. The district government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala was also present. Sukhadwala requested the court to allow him to file a reply on April 13, as he had not received all the documents, which the judge granted.

Rahul Gandhi and Modi not needed in court on April 13

“The court had fixed arguments in the first half of April 13. Both Purnesh Modi and Rahul Gandhi will not need to remain present in the court on April 13. The lawyers from both the prosecution and defence will argue. We have raised certain issues and objections and we will definitely argue,” said Modi’s lawyer, Ketan Reshamwala.

“As a part of the court proceedings, today I remained present in Additional Sessions Judge Mogera’s court. I cannot reveal more, as the matter is sub judice. We have full faith in the judicial system and whatever decision it takes, we will accept it. On April 13, our advocate Harshit Toliya will also remain present in the court for the final hearing,” Modi said.

