Gujarat: BJP Launches 'Van Setu Chetna Yatra' To Woo Tribal Votes Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Ahmedabad: In a strategic move to secure the tribal vote bank in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat inaugurated the ambitious 'Van Setu Chetna Yatra' on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, flagged off the yatra from Gandhi grounds in Vansada, Navsari district, South Gujarat.

Van Setu Chetna Yatra aims to connect entire tribal belt

The Van Setu Chetna Yatra, spanning a distance of 1000 km, aims to connect the entire tribal belt from Umbergaon to Ambaji in Gujarat. The route covers significant districts, including Umargam, Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Chota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Aravalli, and Sabarkantha.

Addressing the gathering at the launch, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the historical significance of the tribal communities, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to empower them through developmental opportunities. Patel expressed confidence that the 'Van Setu Chetna Yatra' would strengthen the connection with the tribal belt, serving as an effective platform to communicate government welfare schemes to the forest-dwelling populace.

Describing the yatra as a consciousness journey focused on forest-environment preservation and nature conservation, Patel highlighted its role in promoting holistic development. He underscored various state government initiatives, citing the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana launched by Prime Minister Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister. Patel envisioned the yatra as a transformative force, fostering a deeper understanding of government schemes related to health and education among tribal communities.

Significance of 'Van Setu Chetna Yatra'

The 'Van Setu Chetna Yatra' is not merely a political campaign but a symbolic effort to bridge the gap between the government and tribal populations. The route, weaving through diverse districts, aims to showcase the cultural richness and diversity of Gujarat's tribal communities. As the yatra progresses, it is expected to unfold a narrative of development, highlighting the government's commitment to the welfare of the forest-dwelling citizens.

With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the BJP's Van Setu Chetna Yatra represents a dedicated effort to resonate with tribal voters, addressing their concerns and aspirations while showcasing the party's commitment to inclusive development.