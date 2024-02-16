Gujarat: Barda Wildlife Sanctuary Poised For Open Jungle Safari With More Big Cats

Gujarat Tourism

Gandhinagar: In a move aimed at expanding the habitat of the majestic Asiatic lion and boosting tourism, the Gujarat government has revealed plans to introduce more lions to the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, setting the stage for an open jungle safari experience. This information was unveiled in the state assembly on Friday, sparking excitement and anticipation in conservation circles.

For decades, efforts have been underway to find a suitable relocation site for these endangered big cats within Gujarat, given their rapidly growing population in their current home, the Gir National Park. The Barda Sanctuary, located near Porbandar and roughly 100 kilometers from Gir, has emerged as a promising alternative.

Responding to a query raised by Congress legislator Arjun Modhwadia, Forest Minister Mulu Bera confirmed the government's intention to develop an open jungle safari at Barda. "We have made provisions to develop an open jungle safari at Barda," Bera informed the assembly. "There are 4-5 lions in the area, and more lions will be introduced."

Expansion of Barda Jungle Safari

The current plan involves adding to the existing population of 4-5 lions, potentially bringing the total to around 40 adult and subadult lions. This aligns with assessments suggesting the Barda-Alech hills and coastal forests possess the capacity to sustain such a population. Additionally, the introduction of other wild animals like deer and sambar aims to create a more balanced and enriching ecosystem for the lions.

This initiative holds immense significance for several reasons. Firstly, it promises to alleviate pressure on Gir National Park, ensuring the long-term well-being of the Asiatic lion population. Secondly, it presents an opportunity to diversify the gene pool, further bolstering the species' resilience against threats like disease. Most importantly, it paves the way for an exhilarating open jungle safari experience, potentially attracting tourists and generating significant revenue for the region.

Porbandar's reviving tourism

The development plan extends beyond the wildlife sanctuary, encompassing the broader Porbandar region. Bera revealed plans to develop the Gandhi corridor, honoring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as transforming the Mokarsagar lake into an iconic tourist destination. These initiatives, coupled with the lion relocation and safari project, promise to revitalize Porbandar's tourism potential, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the local economy.

However, the project also raises concerns. Experts caution about the need for meticulous planning and implementation to ensure the lions' welfare and minimize ecological disruptions. Careful monitoring, habitat management, and community engagement will be crucial in ensuring the success of this ambitious undertaking.

As Barda Wildlife Sanctuary prepares to welcome more lions and visitors, the project stands as a testament to Gujarat's commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism development.