 Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants Remove Fishplates & Keys From Railway Track; Visuals Surface
According to Western Railway, Vadodara Division unidentified people opened the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near the Kim railway station. However, service was soon restored.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Image from the spot | Anand Narasimhan

Surat: An attempted train derailment was thwarted on Saturday after miscreants removed fishplates and keys from a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat.

On September 19, the foundation work of eight stations for the bullet trains was completed in the State.

Bullet train project director Pramod Sharma said that the bullet train technology had come to India and that they were going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative.

"The bullet train technology has come to India...we are going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative. It is our duty to tell media about what we are doing...we get positivity and support through this," said Sharma.

Noise Barriers Being Installed Along The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor

Earlier in the month, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, said that the installation of noise barriers work along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is underway.

These noise barriers are installed to mitigate the noise that will be generated by the train and civil structure during operations.

The noise barriers are 2 metres high from the rail level and 1 metre wide concrete panels. Each noise barrier weighs around 830-840 kg. They will reflect and distribute the aerodynamic sound generated by the train and the sound will be generated by the lower part of the train, primarily by the wheels running on the tracks, said NHRSCL. completed in Gujarat.

Bullet train project Director Pramod Sharma said that the bullet train technology has come to India and we are going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative.

