Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard apprehend Pakistani ship with Rs 280 cr worth heroin

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and Indian Coast Guard on Monday apprehended a Pakistani ship on the Indian side of the Arabian sea near Gujarat, with the consignment of heroin worth Rs 280 crores, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the Pakistani ship named "Al-Haj", with 9 member crew, was apprehended in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and India Coast Guard.

"In a joint operation with ATS Gujarat, the India Coast Guard ships apprehended a Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' with 9 crew, on the Indian side of the Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx Rs 280cr. Boat being brought to Jakhau for further investigation," the PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted.

In March, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized drugs estimated to be worth 2,170 crore in the last three years and arrested 73 people, including a number of Pakistani nationals, in this connection.

The Gujarat ATS claimed that Pakistani smugglers many times tried to use the Gujarat coast to smuggle drugs, but all such attempts were foiled.

The Gujarat ATS carried out joint operations with the Indian Coast Guard and local police to bust several such attempts, the anti-terror agency said in a release.

In 2021 alone, narcotics worth Rs 1,466.18 crore were seized, while drugs worth Rs 704.04 crore were confiscated in the previous two years, it said.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:17 AM IST