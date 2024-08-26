 Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency; Watch Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency; Watch Here

Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency; Watch Here

This decision was spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who responded to a rising number of requests from members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) eager to see the inner workings of the House more accessible to the public.

Abhishek PandeyUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency; Watch Here | YouTube

Gandhinagar: In a significant step towards greater transparency, the Gujarat Assembly has taken its first leap into the digital world by making video recordings of its proceedings publicly available on its official YouTube channel.

This decision was spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who responded to a rising number of requests from members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) eager to see the inner workings of the House more accessible to the public.

The initiative kicked off with the recently concluded Monsoon Session, a crucial gathering that saw intense debates and discussions. For the first time, the entire three-day proceedings of this session are being uploaded online, with only those parts ordered to be removed from the record excluded. As of now, the videos from the first day have already been uploaded, with the remaining sessions soon to follow.

This move by the Speaker reflects a growing trend among legislative bodies to embrace digital platforms, aiming to bring parliamentary proceedings closer to the people. However, the decision to continue this practice beyond the Monsoon Session will hinge on the public's response—specifically, the number of views these videos attract.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency; Watch Here
Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency; Watch Here
Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: 'Leaving All Such Messages On Seen', Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal To Those 'Who Can Very Well Pay' Asking For Free Tickets
Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: 'Leaving All Such Messages On Seen', Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal To Those 'Who Can Very Well Pay' Asking For Free Tickets
Maharashtra: 35-Ft Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Installed Last Year Collapses In Sindhudurg; Oppn Hits Out At Shinde Govt
Maharashtra: 35-Ft Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Installed Last Year Collapses In Sindhudurg; Oppn Hits Out At Shinde Govt
Female Writer Accuses Kaagaz 2 Director VK Prakash Of Trying To Kiss Her & Force Her On Bed: 'Was Afraid To File Complaint'
Female Writer Accuses Kaagaz 2 Director VK Prakash Of Trying To Kiss Her & Force Her On Bed: 'Was Afraid To File Complaint'

The Opposition has been vocal in its demand for live-streaming Assembly sessions, arguing that real-time access is crucial for democratic transparency. While this latest development doesn’t fully meet those demands, it marks a step forward in the Assembly's efforts to engage with the public.

The Assembly's YouTube channel, which was launched in March 2023, could potentially evolve into a key platform for citizens to stay informed about the legislative process.

Read Also
Gujarat Rain Fury: Hundreds Of People Shifted To Safety Amid Heavy Rains; Vapi Gets 326 mm In 24...
article-image

As the views on these videos are closely monitored, it remains to be seen whether this experiment will lead to more comprehensive digital coverage of Gujarat’s legislative proceedings in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency;...

Gujarat Assembly Uploads First-Ever Monsoon Session Videos On YouTube To Boost Public Transparency;...

Who Is Wilson Garden Naga? History-Sheeter Seen Chilling With Kannada Actor Darshan Inside Bengaluru...

Who Is Wilson Garden Naga? History-Sheeter Seen Chilling With Kannada Actor Darshan Inside Bengaluru...

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment To Bahujan...

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment To Bahujan...

Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site;...

Rajasthan: Communal Tension Erupts In Bhilwara After Animal Remains Found Outside Religious Site;...

Video: Enraged Woman Hits Cop With Stick, Tears His Shirt After He Intervenes To Stop Scuffle...

Video: Enraged Woman Hits Cop With Stick, Tears His Shirt After He Intervenes To Stop Scuffle...