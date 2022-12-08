Elections Results 2022: BJP crosses majority mark in Gujarat, close contest with Congress in Himachal Pradesh

BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya is in the lead for the Gujarati assembly seat of Morbi, which is part of the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Morbi was recently in the news, after a bridge accident which caused 130 deaths.

AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position. Counting on. BJP -123; Congress-22; AAP-10 in early trends #GujaratElections

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrate as party crosses majority mark of 95 in early trends as per ECI. BJP is leading in 99 seats in the State pic.twitter.com/ylar3cPblB

#GujaratResults : VIP seats l Trends (9:30 am) Jignesh Mevani (Cong): Trailing from Vadgam Hardik Patel (BJP): Trailing from Viramgam Isudan Gadhvi (AAP): Trailing from Khambalia CM Bhupendra Patel (BJP): Leading from Ghatlodia Rivaba Jadeja (BJP): Leading from Jamnagar North pic.twitter.com/QrK5rUjIHJ

"We are confident of forming the government in Gujarat, given the kind of response we got during our campaign": Jagdish Thakor, State Congress chief tells NDTV.

BJP will break records. It will get the maximum number of seats &the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. BJP will have a huge victory: Guj Min & BJP candidate from Surat West, Purnesh Modi #GujaratElectionResult pic.twitter.com/XrQgjLfg6c