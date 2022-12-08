Elections Results 2022: BJP crosses majority mark in Gujarat, close contest with Congress in Himachal Pradesh

08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
BJP is in the lead in Morbi, where 130 people died in a bridge accident, according to poll results in Gujarat.
BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya is in the lead for the Gujarati assembly seat of Morbi, which is part of the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Morbi was recently in the news, after a bridge accident which caused 130 deaths.
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted to thank the people of Gujarat. "AAP is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat. For the first time the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," Sisodia tweeted.
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
"We are confident of forming the government in Gujarat, given the kind of response we got during our campaign": Jagdish Thakor, State Congress chief tells NDTV.
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
08 December 2022 10:13 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:43 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:43 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
"100% we will form the government in Himachal, there will be no horse trading; we will get 40-45 seats,I'll be the CM if the party high command wants it," Pratibha Singh, Congress MP on India Today.
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
135-145, we are definitely going to form the Govt. Do you have any doubts?: BJP candidate from Viramgam, Hardik Patel
The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Elections to begin at 8 am in Mandi.
Visuals outside counting centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
Most exit polls have predicted a BJP victory in Himachal Pradesh, except for the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll that has given a slight edge to the Congress. While in its first stint in the 68-member assembly state, polls predicted that AAP would not make much impact.
08 December 2022 08:38 AM IST
Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front's feat in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011. The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.
08 December 2022 07:49 AM IST
All eyes are set on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as the counting of votes of state assembly polls in the two states will begin today 8am. While Himachal has had a history of changing governments, Gujarat has been Bharatiya Janata Party stronghold since 1998.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)