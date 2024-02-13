Gujarat: Ahmedabad Officials Serve Notices To Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's 3 Ashram & 139 Others For Land Acquisition Ahead Of 2036 Olympics

Asaram Bapu |

In a move to acquire land for the upcoming 2036 Olympics, the district collector's office in Ahmedabad has served notices to 142 plot holders in the Motera area, including three ashrams – one belonging to self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, currently serving a sentence for rape. The total value of the encroached land is estimated at a staggering Rs 500 crore.

The notices, issued under sections pertaining to illegal encroachment, target plots exceeding 500 square meters each. The state government plans to develop an Olympic village in the area to accommodate athletes and officials during the prestigious event.

Among the notified entities is Asaram Bapu's ashram, accused of illegally occupying 15,778 square meters of land. This includes government land from survey number 282-A, land reserved for village development, and a portion of the Sabarmati riverbed. Sources reveal that the government originally allotted the ashram approximately 33,980 square meters four decades ago. However, a recent re-survey found the ashram occupying nearly 50,000 square meters, prompting the notices for encroachment and violation of agreed-upon terms.

Bharatiya Seva Samaj and Sadashiv Pranjana Mandal are also facing similar notices for illegally occupying a combined 2,561 square meters of government land. With land prices in Motera hovering around Rs.1 lakh per square meter, the total value of the recovered land could significantly contribute to the Olympic infrastructure development.

The collector's office has confirmed that the land acquisition process targets around 5.5 lakh square meters, excluding the existing cricket stadium, from survey number 282. This recovered land will be instrumental in constructing additional structures for the Olympic village.

The notices have been served to a total of 142 entities, including 19 houses in Vanzara Vas, 126 houses in Shivnagar Colony, along with the three aforementioned ashrams and organisations.

The district administration has assured transparency and due process in the land acquisition process. Authorities will address concerns raised by affected parties and ensure fair compensation as per government regulations.

This development marks a significant step towards preparing Ahmedabad for the 2036 Olympics. While challenges regarding land acquisition and resettlement are anticipated, the potential economic benefits and infrastructural advancements associated with the games are undeniable.