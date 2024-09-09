 Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case

Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case

According to the ACB, Inspector Digambar Pagar had sent a notice to the complainant from Rajkot to record his statement regarding a crime. However, the offence details could not be ascertained.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 02:39 AM IST
article-image
Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jamnagar in Gujarat has booked an inspector from the Matunga police station and a private person for allegedly seeking Rs10 lakh bribe. The cop reportedly sought the money in lieu of not arresting the complainant in a case filed by the Matunga police.

According to the ACB, Inspector Digambar Pagar had sent a notice to the complainant from Rajkot to record his statement regarding a crime. However, the offence details could not be ascertained.

Read Also
Maharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts
article-image

Subsequently, Jaimin Sawalia, the private person from Rajkot, allegedly contacted the man at the cop's behest. He told him that he personally knows Pagar and asked him to hand over Rs10 lakh to settle the matter.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Man For Soliciting Bribe To Alter Income Details On Ration Card At Panvel...
article-image

Based on the grievance filed by the man, the ACB team laid a trap on Friday. Sawalia was caught red-handed when he called Pagar and gave a confirmation that he had received the bribe money of Rs10 lakh, said the officials.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Fear Even Lalbaugcha Raja Might Be Taken To Gujarat': Sanjay Raut Attacks HM Amit Shah's Mumbai...

'I Fear Even Lalbaugcha Raja Might Be Taken To Gujarat': Sanjay Raut Attacks HM Amit Shah's Mumbai...

Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case

Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Vinesh Kicks Off Her Campaign Amid Warm Welcome At Julana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Vinesh Kicks Off Her Campaign Amid Warm Welcome At Julana

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: 2 Uncles, Nephew, Trio Of Chautala Clan, Fight For Dabwali Seat

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: 2 Uncles, Nephew, Trio Of Chautala Clan, Fight For Dabwali Seat

Surat Station Revamp: Bandra-Surat & Virar-Surat Trains Short-Terminated At Udhna Until Sept 20;...

Surat Station Revamp: Bandra-Surat & Virar-Surat Trains Short-Terminated At Udhna Until Sept 20;...