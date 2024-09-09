Gujarat ACB Nabs Matunga Cop For Graft Case | Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jamnagar in Gujarat has booked an inspector from the Matunga police station and a private person for allegedly seeking Rs10 lakh bribe. The cop reportedly sought the money in lieu of not arresting the complainant in a case filed by the Matunga police.

According to the ACB, Inspector Digambar Pagar had sent a notice to the complainant from Rajkot to record his statement regarding a crime. However, the offence details could not be ascertained.

Subsequently, Jaimin Sawalia, the private person from Rajkot, allegedly contacted the man at the cop's behest. He told him that he personally knows Pagar and asked him to hand over Rs10 lakh to settle the matter.

Based on the grievance filed by the man, the ACB team laid a trap on Friday. Sawalia was caught red-handed when he called Pagar and gave a confirmation that he had received the bribe money of Rs10 lakh, said the officials.