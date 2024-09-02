 Maharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts

Maharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts

Between January and August, this year, 499 corruption cases have been registered in the state, including 472 trap cases, 22 disproportionate assets cases and five other cases related to corruption.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: ACB Files 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Reveals Breakdown By Dept | Representative pic

Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that most trap cases are related to the officials of the revenue and land records department, followed by the police, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad.

Between January and August, this year, 499 corruption cases have been registered in the state, including 472 trap cases, 22 disproportionate assets cases and five other cases related to corruption.

Most cases are filed against officials of revenue and land records department (134), followed by the police (88), panchayat samiti (42), zilla parishad (32), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) (27) and education department (24).

Read Also
Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case
article-image

ACB revealed that most officials involved in trap cases are class III government officials (345), followed by class II officials (71), class I (46) and class IV (28).

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Interview: ‘With Onam, Tourism Season Begins In God’s Own Country’, Says Deputy Director Of Kerala Tourism Aswin Kumar KAS
FPJ Interview: ‘With Onam, Tourism Season Begins In God’s Own Country’, Says Deputy Director Of Kerala Tourism Aswin Kumar KAS
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'

In 186 trap cases, the bribe money involved is Rs1.49 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought is related to the officials of the police (Rs41.24 lakh), followed by the revenue and land records department (Rs21.13 lakh), zilla parishad (Rs14.57 lakh) and panchayat samiti (Rs9.6 lakh).

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ACB Arrests Man For Soliciting Bribe To Alter Income Details On Ration Card At Panvel...
article-image

Between January and August, the state ACB registered 22 cases related to disproportionate assets against corrupt public servants and private persons. The total amount of money involved in these 22 cases is Rs16.46 crore, of which Rs3.72 crore were related to the officials of the revenue and land records department, followed by the municipal corporation officials (Rs3.45 crore), public health department officials (Rs1.63 crore), irrigation department officials (Rs1.51 crore) and education department (Rs1.39 crore).

Highlights

Timeline: Jan-August

Traps: 472 cases

Revenue and land records department: 134 cases

Police: 88 cases

Panchayat samiti: 42 cases

Zilla parishad: 32 cases

MSEDCL: 27 cases

Edu dept: 24 cases

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts

Maharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts

Mumbai: 16-Yr-Old Environmentalist Revives Half Acre Of Neglected Green Space In Malad

Mumbai: 16-Yr-Old Environmentalist Revives Half Acre Of Neglected Green Space In Malad

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles...

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles...

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Urges Police To Enforce National Green Tribunal's Noise Pollution Rules For...

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Urges Police To Enforce National Green Tribunal's Noise Pollution Rules For...