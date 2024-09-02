Maharashtra: ACB Reports 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Details Major Offenders & Bribe Amounts

Maharashtra: ACB Files 499 Corruption Cases In 8 Months, Reveals Breakdown By Dept | Representative pic

Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that most trap cases are related to the officials of the revenue and land records department, followed by the police, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad.

Between January and August, this year, 499 corruption cases have been registered in the state, including 472 trap cases, 22 disproportionate assets cases and five other cases related to corruption.

Most cases are filed against officials of revenue and land records department (134), followed by the police (88), panchayat samiti (42), zilla parishad (32), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) (27) and education department (24).

ACB revealed that most officials involved in trap cases are class III government officials (345), followed by class II officials (71), class I (46) and class IV (28).

In 186 trap cases, the bribe money involved is Rs1.49 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought is related to the officials of the police (Rs41.24 lakh), followed by the revenue and land records department (Rs21.13 lakh), zilla parishad (Rs14.57 lakh) and panchayat samiti (Rs9.6 lakh).

Between January and August, the state ACB registered 22 cases related to disproportionate assets against corrupt public servants and private persons. The total amount of money involved in these 22 cases is Rs16.46 crore, of which Rs3.72 crore were related to the officials of the revenue and land records department, followed by the municipal corporation officials (Rs3.45 crore), public health department officials (Rs1.63 crore), irrigation department officials (Rs1.51 crore) and education department (Rs1.39 crore).

Highlights

Timeline: Jan-August

Traps: 472 cases

Revenue and land records department: 134 cases

Police: 88 cases

Panchayat samiti: 42 cases

Zilla parishad: 32 cases

MSEDCL: 27 cases

Edu dept: 24 cases