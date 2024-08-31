Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case | Representative pic

The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught red-handed an administrative officer of a Ghatkopar based college in a graft case, officials said on Friday.

The accused official has been identified as Rabindranath Singh (56).

According to the ACB, the complainant had filled the online form for the admission of his daughter for the Commerce section in Class XI. In the said form he had given the names of seven colleges, including Hindi Vidya Prachar Samiti's Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar (W) based college. Although the admission list of the said college was published twice, the name of the complainant's daughter did not appear in the said list.

The complainant had later met the administrative officer of the college, Rabindranath Singh who suggested waiting for another list to be published. On August 26, the complainant again met Singh along with the recommendation letter of a politician after which Singh allegedly demanded a bribe.

As the complainant did not want to pay a bribe he approached the ACB and filed a complaint in the matter on August 28. During the verification of the allegations of the complainant it was revealed that Singh had demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe from the complainant. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Singh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.