Gujarat: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies, 22 Others Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmedabad's Bopal Locality; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Incident | IANS

Ahmedabad: A 65-year-old woman died and 22 others hospitalised after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Ahmedabad's Bopal locality, police said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted around 10.40 pm on Friday on the 8th floor of the 21-storey Iskon Platina building, an official of Bopal police station said.

"The fire soon spread to the 21st floor of the high-rise, leaving one woman dead and 22 others injured," he said.

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the building and a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Additional Chief Fire Officer Mithun Mistry said.

Watch: A fire broke out on the 9th floor of the Iskcon Platinum Residential Society in Ahmedabad's Bopal area. Over 10 people were rescued and hospitalized for treatment. Firefighters deployed more than 10 engines to control the blaze and ensure safety. The prompt response… pic.twitter.com/MCoHIbMq43 — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

Exact Cause Yet To Be Ascertained

A short-circuit in the electric duct on the 8th floor of the building appeared to be behind the fire, but the exact cause was being ascertained, a fire official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the elderly woman, identified as Milaben Shah, died, officials sad, adding that the firefighting operation continued till 3.40 am on Saturday.