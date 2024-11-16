 Gujarat: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies, 22 Others Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmedabad's Bopal Locality; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies, 22 Others Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmedabad's Bopal Locality; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies, 22 Others Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out In Ahmedabad's Bopal Locality; Visuals Surface

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the building and a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Additional Chief Fire Officer Mithun Mistry said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Image From The Spot Of The Incident | IANS

Ahmedabad: A 65-year-old woman died and 22 others hospitalised after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Ahmedabad's Bopal locality, police said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted around 10.40 pm on Friday on the 8th floor of the 21-storey Iskon Platina building, an official of Bopal police station said.

"The fire soon spread to the 21st floor of the high-rise, leaving one woman dead and 22 others injured," he said.

More than 200 residents were evacuated from the building and a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, Additional Chief Fire Officer Mithun Mistry said.

FPJ Shorts
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in; Apply NOW!
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in; Apply NOW!
Bodies Of 3 Missing Persons Recovered Near Manipur-Assam Border; Identification Yet To Be Confirmed
Bodies Of 3 Missing Persons Recovered Near Manipur-Assam Border; Identification Yet To Be Confirmed
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹5 Lakh Each To Parents Of Newborns Who Died, ₹50,000 To Families Of Injured
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹5 Lakh Each To Parents Of Newborns Who Died, ₹50,000 To Families Of Injured
'Aukaat Yaad Dila Di Bhai Ne': Netizens REACTS As Salman Khan Bashes Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' On Bigg Boss 18 (VIDEO)
'Aukaat Yaad Dila Di Bhai Ne': Netizens REACTS As Salman Khan Bashes Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' On Bigg Boss 18 (VIDEO)
Read Also
Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Valsad, No Casualties; Visuals Surface
article-image
Read Also
Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall
article-image

Exact Cause Yet To Be Ascertained

A short-circuit in the electric duct on the 8th floor of the building appeared to be behind the fire, but the exact cause was being ascertained, a fire official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the elderly woman, identified as Milaben Shah, died, officials sad, adding that the firefighting operation continued till 3.40 am on Saturday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bodies Of 3 Missing Persons Recovered Near Manipur-Assam Border; Identification Yet To Be Confirmed

Bodies Of 3 Missing Persons Recovered Near Manipur-Assam Border; Identification Yet To Be Confirmed

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹5 Lakh Each To Parents Of...

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹5 Lakh Each To Parents Of...

Assam Cop Suspended After Video Showing Assault On Delivery Agent At Guwahati's Fancy Bazar Goes...

Assam Cop Suspended After Video Showing Assault On Delivery Agent At Guwahati's Fancy Bazar Goes...

Dehradun Accident: Innova Was Involved In High-Speed Race With BMW Before Horrific Crash That...

Dehradun Accident: Innova Was Involved In High-Speed Race With BMW Before Horrific Crash That...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Newborns Killed As Major Fire Breaks Out At Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 10 Newborns Killed As Major Fire Breaks Out At Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical...