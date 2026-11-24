Gujarat: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Mentally Unwell 20-Year-Old Woman | Representational Image

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Gujarat's Dang district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition. According to the complaint lodged at Ahwa police station, the accused, identified as Deepak Pimpale, allegedly took the woman to a market in Vansda, located in Navsari district, on the pretext of buying clothes. After purchasing garments for her, he reportedly took her to a nearby hotel, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident occurred on Sunday, as stated in the complaint filed by the survivor's father. The woman was reportedly brought up in Vyara by a nurse working at a local hospital who had adopted her during childhood. She had also been undergoing treatment at a clinic in the town for the past two months.

On November 20, Pimpale, who reportedly has political connections, visited the father's residence in Ahwa after being informed that the woman was distressed and had been wandering outside the house at night. He subsequently travelled to Vyara in a car along with the father and the woman's brother to bring her to Ahwa for a temporary stay.

On the morning of November 22, two days later, the father and the woman's mother went to a nearby river to wash clothes. At around 1:15 pm, Pimpale contacted the father, informing him that the woman wanted to visit Vansda to purchase clothes. The father suggested that her brother accompany them on the trip.

However, when the parents returned home, they discovered that the brother had stayed back after Pimpale allegedly told him that he would take the woman to Vansda alone in his vehicle. Around 6 pm that evening, while the father was attending a local gathering, Pimpale reportedly called him to say that they had returned from Vansda. When the father subsequently reached home, he found his daughter sitting silently on a chair with her brother present. Upon being asked why she was unusually quiet, the woman reportedly recounted the alleged assault.

The complaint accused Pimpale of exploiting the woman's vulnerable condition despite being aware of her mental health issues, ongoing medication and inability to give consent. It further alleged that he used the shopping trip as a pretext to take her away and sexually assault her.

A case has been registered under Sections 64(2)(i) and 64(2)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with aggravated sexual assault involving women who are unable to consent or are of unsound mind. Following the complaint, police registered an offence in the early hours of November 23 and arrested the accused.