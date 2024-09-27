 Gujarat: 27 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded On Flooded Causeway Rescued In Overnight Operation In Bhavnagar (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 27 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded On Flooded Causeway Rescued In Overnight Operation In Bhavnagar (Video)

Gujarat: 27 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded On Flooded Causeway Rescued In Overnight Operation In Bhavnagar (Video)

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector RK Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
PM

In an overnight operation, 29 persons, including 27 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, were rescued from a bus that was stranded on a flooded causeway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials said on Friday.

The bus got stuck on the raised path on a stream near Koliyak village on Thursday evening, said District Collector RK Mehta, who was at the spot to supervise the rescue operation that went on for nearly eight hours.

"The pilgrims were headed towards Bhavnagar city after visiting Nishkalank Mahadev temple near the village. Due to heavy rains in the region, the causeway on the river was submerged. Despite that, the bus driver decided to cross the river," said Mehta.

However, due to the force of the water, the front of the bus dipped into the river while the rear remained stuck on the causeway, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy IPO To Launch With Total Size Of Rs 11,600 Crore Including Fresh Issue Of ₹3,750 Crore:
Swiggy IPO To Launch With Total Size Of Rs 11,600 Crore Including Fresh Issue Of ₹3,750 Crore:
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Land For Son's Burial
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Land For Son's Burial
'Poor Ajit Vote Transfer Let Us Down': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Poor Ajit Vote Transfer Let Us Down': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later
Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later

During the operation, rescuers reached the site in a mini-truck and transferred all the 27 pilgrims from the bus, its driver and cleaner to the vehicle through the rear window of the bus, he said.

But there was more challenge ahead. The mini-truck carrying the 29 persons also got stranded on the causeway, said Mehta, adding that most of the pilgrims were senior citizens.

"We then sent a large truck and transferred these 29 persons on that vehicle. Around 3 am, after nearly eight hours, all of them were brought to safety. We provided them with accommodation and food in Bhavnagar. We have also conducted their medical tests," said the collector. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Poor Ajit Vote Transfer Let Us Down': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

'Poor Ajit Vote Transfer Let Us Down': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Gujarat: 27 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded On Flooded Causeway Rescued In Overnight Operation In...

Gujarat: 27 Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded On Flooded Causeway Rescued In Overnight Operation In...

'Can't Allow ED To Use PMLA To Jail Persons Without Trial': Supreme Court

'Can't Allow ED To Use PMLA To Jail Persons Without Trial': Supreme Court

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers With Thunder & Lightning; AQI In Good...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers With Thunder & Lightning; AQI In Good...

Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed; Rahul Gandhi In Defence, Kangana Ranaut Makes Debut...

Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed; Rahul Gandhi In Defence, Kangana Ranaut Makes Debut...