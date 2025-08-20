'Guaranteed Auto': Rapido Slapped With ₹10 Fine By CCPA For Misleading Ads, Asked To Refund Consumers

Rapido | Representative Image

Ride-hailing platform Rapido has been fined by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for running misleading advertisements such as “Guaranteed Auto” and “Auto in 5 min or get Rs 50.”

According to reports, the CCPA found that Rapido misled its consumers by creating a false impression of assured service, as the Rs 50 benefit was not paid in cash but credited as “Rapido coins” with a validity of only seven days, redeemable solely against bike rides.

In its order, the regulatory authority observed that such restrictions substantially diminished the value of the offer and compelled consumers into repeated usage under unfair terms.

The CCPA emphasised that these advertisements were broadcast for 548 days (18 months) across multiple languages in more than 120 cities, thereby amplifying their deceptive effect. Between June 2024 and July 2025, Rapido received over 1,200 consumer complaints, half of which remained unresolved. Reported issues included overcharging, withheld refunds, inappropriate driver behaviour, and failure to honour cashback commitments.

In its directive, the regulatory body stated that Rapido had engaged in “conduct designed to deceive consumers through both deliberate action and negligent omission,” exaggerating service reliability while concealing crucial terms and conditions.

Along with the penalty, Rapido has been ordered to cease the deceptive advertising campaign immediately, provide full ₹50 refunds to affected customers, and submit a compliance report within a fortnight.