 Group Of Youngsters Who Were On Char Dham Yatra Spotted Drinking Alcohol Atop Vehicle; Police Takes Action After Video Goes Viral
On Monday evening, a group of youth was seen drinking alcohol on top of a vehicle at Sonprayag parking lot.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
A shocking video of a group of youngsters sitting atop a vehicle and drinking alcohol in Sonprayag in Rudraprayad, Uttarakhand, where the police has deployed special teams to patrol the routes of the Char Dham Yatra. The video surfaced as the Rudraprayag district police has been keeping a check on the crowd and passenger traffic at Shri Kedarnath Dham, where devotees flock in large numbers.

On Monday evening, a group of youth was seen drinking alcohol on top of a vehicle at Sonprayag parking lot. When confronted, they replied in a rude manner. Interestingly, after they were reported to the police, the authorities sprung into action.

The youths were apprehended, after which they apologised for their actions. Despite the youth's apology, the police fined them and expelled them from the area. It was revealed that he was from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Rudraprayag District Police has taken action against 25 people under the enforcement limit during the Yatra.

