'Greatest Comeback Ever': Netizens Hail Former ISRO Chief K Sivan After Chandrayaan-3 Success

Chandrayaan-3 has successfully touched down on the moon this evening, marking a pivotal moment for lunar exploration and affirming India's position as a space powerhouse. This achievement comes shortly after a Russian lander met with failure. As the nation revels in this remarkable accomplishment, X (formerly Twitter) has been abuzz with images of former ISRO chief K Sivan.

These images capture the emotional resonance of Sivan's journey, particularly in the aftermath of the Chandrayaan-2 setback in 2019. Some photographs also depict Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering solace and support. Through these visuals, the message resounds that setbacks are mere stepping stones on the path to success.

"This day is an example of how to achieve success by learning from our defeats," remarked PM Modi in a message of congratulations, alluding to India's past lunar mission.

ISRO had been eagerly anticipating Wednesday's landing, especially after the disappointing setback of its previous mission in 2019, which stumbled at the final stage.

The connection between the mission control and the Chandrayaan-2 lunar module was lost just before its scheduled landing. This incident brought K Sivan to tears at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister, who had traveled to the southern city to witness the landing, embraced and comforted Mr. Sivan.

After the successful soft landing, Sivan reacted and said he had been waiting for the moment for the last four years.

"We are really excited to see this grand success. For this, we have been waiting for the last four years. This success is sweet news for us and for the entire nation," K Sivan said.

In the meantime, Twitter users lauded K Sivan and celebrated the nation's journey by sharing images of the former ISRO chief shedding tears during the past failure and smiling in the wake of today's achievement.

