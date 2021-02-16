Gram Pradhan shot in Uttar Pradesh; villagers attack policemen, torch vehicles

Lucknow: Even as dates for Panchayat polls are yet to be announced, political rivalry has started taking lives in rural Uttar Pradesh. A Gram Pradhan was shot by two unidentified motorcycle borne assailants near Saraikhwaja village in Jaunpur district Tuesday afternoon.

Rajkumar Yadav (50), Gram Pradhan of Makhmelpur Village in Jaunpur district, was going on a mobike to attend a function in a nearby village. When he reached near Saraikhwaja Village, two motorcycle borne assailants came from behind and shot him on his head.

He died on the spot. Political rivalry is said to be motive behind the murder. His rival did not want him to contest again.

Ironically, the sensational murder took place just 3 kilometers away from Poorvanchal University where the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was participating in varsity's convocation day function.

After the crime, the assailants made a good escape. On learning of the incident, a large number of villagers rushed to the spot and held a demonstration. They attacked policemen when they tried to take the body in their possession for post mortem.

Later, the mob blocked Shahganj-Jaunpur highway, pelted stones and torched several vehicles. Additional force was deployed there to control agitated villagers. After assurance from senior police officers to nab assailants, they allowed police to take away the body.