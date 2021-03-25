Govt puts brakes on export of Coronavirus vaccine

New Delhi: India was liberally exporting the Coronavirus vaccines to some 80 countries, over 6 crore doses so far, but not any more in view of the continuous spike in the virus for the past two weeks.

An official announcement said there will be no expansion of the vaccine exports for the next few months and the situation will be reviewed after around 2-3 months, so as to focus on meeting the domestic requirement.

However, India will honour all commercial contracts, export commitments already mde and continue to help the nations around the world to deal with the pandemic, officials said. India began supplying vaccines to the foreign countries on January 20, when the pandemic situation was well under control. The first few countries to get the vaccines were from the neighbourhood.

Now, the Central government is ramping up nationwide inoculation drive amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in several states and has already announced that people who are 45 and older can be vaccinated from April 1.